Ashish R. Ghia Sells 12,823 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 12,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $205,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 1.5 %

PRDO stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRDO shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth $1,686,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Stories

