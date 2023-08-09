Chris Kosel Sells 602 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total value of $224,533.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,117.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chris Kosel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of Lennox International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total transaction of $84,897.00.

Lennox International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $377.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.97 and a 52-week high of $382.40.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 390.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Lennox International by 11.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 803.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LII has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lennox International from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lennox International from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.25.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

