Research Analysts Set Expectations for Autoliv, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $6.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.22. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.67 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALV. Barclays increased their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $99.78 on Monday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $103.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average of $89.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Autoliv by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

