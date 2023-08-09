FY2023 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Boosted by KeyCorp

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $26.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $25.89. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $25.88 per share.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Scotiabank cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.20.

View Our Latest Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ALB opened at $195.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.17. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.