Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. Sells 3,098 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.34. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,381,830,000 after buying an additional 1,475,772 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $469,444,000 after buying an additional 390,196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 12.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,807,000 after purchasing an additional 540,483 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,389,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,419,000 after purchasing an additional 273,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

