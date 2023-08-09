StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ VALU opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. Value Line has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The firm has a market cap of $518.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.59.
Value Line Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Value Line’s payout ratio is 58.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line
Value Line Company Profile
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
