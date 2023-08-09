StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ VALU opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. Value Line has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The firm has a market cap of $518.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Value Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Value Line’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

Value Line Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Value Line by 11,415.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Value Line by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Value Line by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

