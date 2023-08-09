United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 21.22%.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 39.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in United-Guardian during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

