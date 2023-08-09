Analysts Set OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT at $35.00

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONEW shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut shares of OneWater Marine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on OneWater Marine
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 140.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OneWater Marine Price Performance
NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $43.96.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
