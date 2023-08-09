Mark C. Thurmond Sells 6,396 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $301,187.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,830.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 1.24. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 41,484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 146,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Tenable by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 409,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 117,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TENB. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

