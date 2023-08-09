Henry B. Smith Sells 6,000 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Stock

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:AXS opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $63.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.46. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,169,000 after buying an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,797,000 after acquiring an additional 61,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,904,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,871,000 after purchasing an additional 58,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,274,000 after purchasing an additional 190,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,554,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,295,000 after purchasing an additional 195,535 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXIS Capital

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.