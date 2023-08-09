Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 2,200 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total value of $347,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,066,813.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $319,761.28.

On Monday, June 5th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $322,116.35.

F5 Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.87. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 234.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.23.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

