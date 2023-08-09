Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 2,200 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total value of $347,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,066,813.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $319,761.28.
- On Monday, June 5th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $322,116.35.
NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.87. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 234.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.23.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
