ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $368,742.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total transaction of $368,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $334,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $552.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

