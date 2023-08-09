Thomas Bartrum Sells 15,000 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $397,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,082.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 3rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $385,200.00.
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $380,700.00.
- On Tuesday, May 9th, Thomas Bartrum sold 68 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,040.00.
Privia Health Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of PRVA opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on PRVA shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Privia Health Group
About Privia Health Group
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Privia Health Group
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.