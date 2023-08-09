Thomas Bartrum Sells 15,000 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $397,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,082.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $385,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $380,700.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Thomas Bartrum sold 68 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,040.00.

Shares of PRVA opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,344,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,802 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,811,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after buying an additional 1,940,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after buying an additional 1,341,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRVA shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

