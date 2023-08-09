Benaree Pratt Wiley Sells 7,519 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $406,101.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CBIZ Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $55.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.76.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.37 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.67%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 60.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

