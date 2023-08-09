Kevin M. Farr Sells 3,225 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $429,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Polaris Stock Down 2.2 %

Polaris stock opened at $126.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.83. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Polaris by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Polaris by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Polaris by 31.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Polaris

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.