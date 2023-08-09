V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.24, for a total transaction of $430,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 365,534 shares in the company, valued at $78,677,538.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

CorVel Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $215.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 1.04. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $135.81 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.50.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.44 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 34.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,139,000 after buying an additional 74,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,952,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,149,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CorVel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CorVel by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CorVel

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of services to employers and payors in the risk management and insurance services arenas, including workers’ compensation, general liability, auto liability, and hospital bill auditing and payment integrity. It operates through the Patient Management Services and Network Solutions Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.