Randall J. Erickson Sells 26,335 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $500,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of ASB stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $25.50.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ASB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Associated Banc

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 32.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 133,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,329 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 26.3% during the first quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.