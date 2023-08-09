Randall J. Erickson Sells 26,335 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $500,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ASB stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $25.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 32.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 133,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,329 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 26.3% during the first quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
