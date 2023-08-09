Paul D. Burgess Purchases 21,880 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) insider Paul D. Burgess purchased 21,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $501,708.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,708.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9 %

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

