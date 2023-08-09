Paul D. Burgess Purchases 21,880 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) insider Paul D. Burgess purchased 21,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $501,708.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,708.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9 %
Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.
CERE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.
