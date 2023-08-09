Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 85,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 85,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $628,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,207,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,260,683.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $77,800.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 55,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $452,100.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $321,045.26.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 51,114 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $519,829.38.

Travelzoo Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.59. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Travelzoo by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

See Also

