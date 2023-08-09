Jennifer Rock Sells 11,568 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,511.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Jennifer Rock sold 2,163 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $96,599.58.

Zillow Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Z stock opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on Z. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,678,000 after buying an additional 1,271,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,353,000 after buying an additional 66,732 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,913,000 after buying an additional 93,363 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

