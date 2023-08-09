Kurtis R. Kurimsky Sells 14,045 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BK opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

