The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Andrew J. Quigg Sells 5,070 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Progressive Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Progressive by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

