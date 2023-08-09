Patrick E. Bowe Sells 20,000 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.46. Andersons had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Andersons by 1,222.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Andersons by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANDE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

