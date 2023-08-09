Marc Russo Sells 2,523 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $788,992.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MOH opened at $310.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.26. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

