Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 50,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $796,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,741,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,676,523.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 20th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $673,500.00.

On Thursday, July 6th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $615,500.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $649,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $642,500.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $627,000.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $563,000.00.

NYSE:COUR opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.81. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $16.73.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COUR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Coursera by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after buying an additional 635,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after acquiring an additional 241,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coursera by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,893,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,412,000 after buying an additional 43,730 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coursera by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after buying an additional 150,824 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

