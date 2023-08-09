William C. Montgomery Acquires 50,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

