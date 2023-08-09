Atb Cap Markets Comments on Capital Power Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $5.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.75. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.18.

Capital Power Stock Performance

TSE:CPX opened at C$39.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.18. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$39.30 and a twelve month high of C$51.90. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.85%.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Articles

