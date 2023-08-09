Analysts Offer Predictions for Galiano Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research report issued on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GAU. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Galiano Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GAU opened at C$0.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$186.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.77. Galiano Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.57 and a 12 month high of C$0.99.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.