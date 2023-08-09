FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARR. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$10.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Laurentian set a C$11.00 price target on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Up 0.7 %

ARR opened at C$9.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.81. The firm has a market cap of C$278.87 million, a P/E ratio of -302.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a current ratio of 249.11. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.05.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

