Insider Selling: Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) SVP Sells 10,310 Shares of Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $153.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Lear by 65.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

