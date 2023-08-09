FY2023 EPS Estimates for European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Cut by Echelon Wealth Partners

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of European Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 14th.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.72). The company had revenue of C$33.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.12 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. This is a boost from European Commercial REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

