Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t Sells 9,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $149.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.87.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.04.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

