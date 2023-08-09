Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of C$257.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.70 million.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$40.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$28.23 and a 52 week high of C$48.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.52%.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
