Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of C$257.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.70 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB cut shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$40.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$28.23 and a 52 week high of C$48.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.52%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

