Michael R. Rawls Sells 33,000 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $1,952,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,501.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on COOP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

