Desjardins Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. Desjardins also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$279.50 million during the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.88 and a 52 week high of C$17.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.