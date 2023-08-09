SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 66.22% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of C$78.41 million during the quarter.

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$6.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 2.72. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$5.54 and a one year high of C$10.19. The firm has a market cap of C$883.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.83.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

