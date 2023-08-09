Frank C. Orsini Sells 12,332 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $1,916,392.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lear Trading Down 1.0 %

LEA opened at $153.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.12.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lear from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Lear by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

