Desjardins Weighs in on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Desjardins boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.02. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.09 per share.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD opened at $63.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.