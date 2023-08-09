TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.05). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 282.55% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. The company had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2606.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
TG Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $35.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
