TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.05). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 282.55% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. The company had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2606.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $35.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

