FY2023 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VNP. National Bankshares upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cormark decreased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

TSE:VNP opened at C$3.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$334.34 million, a P/E ratio of -16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.52. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.33 and a 12 month high of C$3.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.27.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

