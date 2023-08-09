Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $13.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.80. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $13.25 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $16.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.92.

VRTX stock opened at $344.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $276.57 and a 52-week high of $367.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,052 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,188. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

