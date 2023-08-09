FY2023 Earnings Estimate for TFI International Inc Issued By Cormark (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.60.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded TFI International from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

