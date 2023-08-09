Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 4,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CHE stock opened at $514.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.67. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $574.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.54 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Chemed by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
