Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 4,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $514.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.67. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $574.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.54 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Chemed by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemed

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.