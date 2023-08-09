Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,477 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $2,132,798.85. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,278,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,323,871.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $220.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.28 and a 12 month high of $261.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 283.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Morningstar by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

