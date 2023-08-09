Michael A. Mussallem Sells 29,350 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $105.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.35.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

