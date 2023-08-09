Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) PT Lowered to $148.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.57.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARW

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ARW opened at $127.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.19. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 52.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 75,218 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 108,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.