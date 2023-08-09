General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) SVP Sells $3,043,710.00 in Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.2 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $224.48 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.75. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

