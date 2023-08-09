América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

AMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded América Móvil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. New Street Research raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMX

América Móvil Price Performance

AMX opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $23.07.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 22.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3605 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,636 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.