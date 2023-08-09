Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Saul Centers Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of BFS stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.18.
Saul Centers Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 143.90%.
Insider Transactions at Saul Centers
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,203,000 after buying an additional 58,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 23,815 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
Read More
