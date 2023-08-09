Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Saul Centers Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BFS stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 143.90%.

Insider Transactions at Saul Centers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,359.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,203,000 after buying an additional 58,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 23,815 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

