Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ashford Stock Performance
NYSE:AINC opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.89. Ashford has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $19.70.
Ashford Company Profile
